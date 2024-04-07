The highly anticipated Clash of Titans Episode 3 lived up to its billing as multitudes of people expressed satisfaction with what they experienced at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) on Saturday evening.

The show was headlined by Zambian trending artist Yo Maps and Malawian artist Tay Grin.

There was a huge turnout at the show where Emmie Deebo, Lulu, Onesimus, TayGrin, and Yo Maps gave out a splendid performance to entertain fun seekers who filled the auditorium room.

With a well-designed stage and clear Sound, people at the show had so much fun and went back to their homes with happy faces.

The performances started around 8 pm with Emmie Deebo followed by Lulu, then Onesimus,TayGrin was the last to perform and he introduced Yo Maps as the two performed their hit song SoMone.

Yo Maps thrilled thousands of fans early hours of today with some of his hit singles including ‘Kondwa’, ‘Finally’, ‘Pick it up’, ‘Try Again’, Location, My Woman, Mr romantic, and of course, the most trending song which he did with TayGrin ‘Somone’.

The fans at BICC enjoyed the show and were given maximum value for their money as they sang along to Yo Maps songs and when he sang ‘Somone’, the whole place erupted with joy.

Yollam Kawanga, who is the CEO of Epic Lounge, said he decided to bring Yo Maps into the country because the artist is loved by Malawians.

“We wanted people to enjoy and have a lot of fun that’s why we decided to bring two giant artists from two countries to perform together at BICC, and as you can see today, people got satisfied with the performances and they will go back in their homes very happy,” said Kawanga.

Speaking to Malawi24, Gift Mzungu, who attended the show said he was very happy to finally see his favorite artist performing live in Malawi and he was not surprised by the huge turnout of people because Yo Maps is the most booked artist with his massive hits.