Member of Parliament for Blantyre Rural East, Suzen Ndalama says the hunger situation in her area continues to worsen as people are spending days without food.

Ndalama said the situation has worsened like this because the area was hit by Cyclone Freddy last year where people did not harvest much, followed by a prolonged period of dry spells which left most households without food this year.

She made the remarks in an interview after commenting on the hunger situation in Parliament on Thursday requesting support.

During the interview, Ndalama revealed that she contacted Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to help people in her area benefit from the maize the prophet is currently distributing.

The lawmaker added that the hunger situation that people are experiencing in her area has never happened before since most of the households have nothing to provide for their families.



“We have never had this situation in this area but Cyclone Freddy and a prolonged period of dry spells have caused this situation,” she said.

She further appealed to well-wishers to assist affected households before anything bad related to hunger happens.



“Let me take this opportunity to call Malawians of goodwill including international organizations to come to my area and help people who are experiencing hunger,” she added.



Member of Parliament for Rumphi East, Kamlepo Kalua also asked the government to consider assisting people who have been affected by floods in his area saying they are facing many challenges.

In March this year, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera declared a state of disaster in 23 districts of the country following a prolonged period of dry spells which has affected crop production this year.

Following the declaration, the President appealed to the local and international community to support Malawi with resources and assist over 2 million people affected by hunger.

Currently, the government is mobilizing resources to support families who have already started experiencing hunger in the affected districts.