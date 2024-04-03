The Mwanza First Grade Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced a 26-year-old Prophet, Stonard Ali, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labor for defiling a 16-year-old church member.

According to State Prosecutor Jane Juma, the offense is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

The court heard that the convict committed the offense last year, on 10 December, 2023, at Benjamin village in the district, as the mother of the victim sent her to the prophet for prayers.

“The prophet advised the mother to leave so that he may pray for the daughter alone without any disturbance, undoubtedly the mother left and that’s when the prophet took advantage of the minor and defiled her,” said Juma.

Appearing before the court, Ali pleaded not guilty to the charge then the state brought in five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt that he committed the offense.

In her submission, Prosecutor Juma pleaded with the court to pass a stiff punishment to the convict saying that the offense committed is serious in nature and a disorder.

Presiding over the case, the First-Grade Magistrate, Gladstone Chilundu concurred with the state’s submission and went on slapping him a jail term of 14 years imprisonment with hard labor to deter would-be offenders.

Meanwhile, Ali hails from Benjamin Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kanduku in Mwanza district.