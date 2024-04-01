In a bid to combat illegal entry into the country, Immigration Officials in the Northern Region have arrested 15 Ethiopians on suspicion that they entered the country illegally on 31st March 2024.

The latest arrests have taken place just days after 52 Ethiopians were sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labor for illegal entry into the country.

The arrested Ethiopians, all males were intercepted along Mtangatanga- Chasato, Mzimba road in Mzimba District following Immigration Officials’ routine checks around the district and they will be charged for contravening Section 21(1) of the Malawi Immigration Act.

The officials have also impounded a minibus(Quantum), Grey in color, bearing registration number NB 9401, whose details are of M.S Phiri, P. O Box 471 in Lilongwe, suspected to have been used to ferry the arrested suspects.

The driver of the vehicle abandoned it after being chased by Immigration officials and left the 15 Ethiopians in the minibus where they got arrested, and upon questioning them, it was discovered that they had no passports or visas to enter the country legally.

Sergeant Francis Chitambuli, the Northern Region Immigration Public Relations Officer, said the suspects are being kept in custody awaiting legal proceedings.

So far, 85 Ethiopians have been arrested by the Northern Region Immigration Officials in March, and two vehicles have been impounded.