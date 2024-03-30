People from all corners of the country belonging to different Churches on Friday came together in the Way of the Cross as part of commemorating the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera joined Christians in participating in the Way of the Cross procession from the Capital Hotel roundabout through the Presidential Road Drive to Botanic Gardens in Lilongwe where the entire commemoration service took place.

The commemoration with the theme “Revive us again,” is observed during Easter celebrations, where Christians reflect on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his speech Chakwera urged all Malawians to use the sermon delivered during the service on Good Friday, saying the advice given during the sermon will help in skill creativity and build a self-reliant Malawi.

Chakwera said there is a need for citizens to dwell on the word of God, and consistently pray for the betterment of the country.

He also urged citizens to stand firm and have faith that God will provide ways to deal with challenges facing the country, including floods, diseases, and dry spells.

In his sermon, Apostle Stanly Ndovi thanked Chakwera for his humble spirit expressed by participating and carrying a cross on the big walk to the Botanical Garden.

“We cannot take it simple as we are celebrating the Way of the Cross to see that the President and the First Lady joined us on the Way of the Cross, I know there is a purpose for the nation as Malawi is a great Nation,” Ndovi said.

Chairperson of the Way of the Cross, Reverend Rangford Chokhotho applauded Chakwera for involving God in building the country’s development.

“President recognized that we can never build this nation without God’s involvement as Psalms 127:1 says unless the Lord builds the house, the labor build in vain,” Chokhotho said.

The event was organized by the Evangelical Association of Malawi and African Enterprise.

Reported by Elia Chibwe