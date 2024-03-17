Catholic Women Association in the Zomba Diocese (CWA) of the Roman Catholic went to Michiru Shrine as part of the Way of the Cross to deepen their Christian faith as Christians all over the world observe Lent.

Speaking during special prayers, Chairperson of CWA in the Zomba Diocese Christina Lakiyoni said women in Zomba decided to do Way of the Cross by climbing Michiru Mountain as part of the Lent.

She said climbing Michiru Mountain was ideal because Christ went through pain as he was tortured and crucified on the cross for man’s salvation.

She therefore called on all Catholic women in the Zomba Dioceses to pray during this Lent period to deepen their faith.

Lakiyoni therefore thanked all the women that took part in the Way of the Cross at Michiru Shrine, saying that the turn up signified that there is unity among CWA members in the Zomba Diocese.

“We decided to go up Michiru Mountain just to be with Christ in his suffering. We want to share the pain and endurance and this is also the way to repent our sins,” she added.

One of the women that participated in the Michiru Mountain Way of the Cross, Edna Mulenga, said the tour to Michiru Mountain and the Way of the Cross was significant especially in the Lent season.

Mulenga who is from Pirimiti Parish said she felt purified and born again after her tour of Michiru Mountain and testified that the tour was worthy and ideal for the Christian faith.

Chaplain of the Zomba Diocese CWA, Fr. Michael Mkhomeni, thanked all women that went to the Michiru Shrine and called upon them to continue praying to deepen their Christian faith in the Lent.

Father Mkhomeni also commended Catholic Women Association Technical Committee for its leadership and its coordinating role in diocese activities.

More than 2,500 women from 20 parishes of the Zomba Diocese took part in the Way of Cross at Michiru Shrine.