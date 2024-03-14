Police in Dowa have arrested a 40-year-old woman for injuring her husband by pouring hot water on him after accusing him of having an extramarital affair.

Public Relations Officer for Dowa Police Station, Alice Sitima, said the woman, identified as Fanny Kapale from Doda Village in area of Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe District, is suspected to have committed the crime on March 13, 2024 at Mtimaukanena Village in Dowa.

Sitima said the victim, Joseph Billy Ngozo, 53, who is a guard and a businessman, reported to have met his fate upon arriving at his home after he went to collect money from his customers.

“When Ngozo went back home purportedly late, his wife got angry and started shouting and accusing him that he was late because he was having an extra-marital affair within the village.

“However, the husband tried to reason with her but to no avail. Subsequently, Kapale took a pot containing hot water and poured the water onto the chest and stomach of her husband, leaving him seriously injured,” said Sitima.

She said the matter was reported to Matowe Police Unit, which referred the victim to Dzaleka Health Centre for treatment.

The police publicist said Kapale will appear before court soon to answer a charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm.

Reported by Sylvester Kumwenda