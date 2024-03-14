Senior architect in the Buildings Department, Christopher Lindeire has assured President Lazarus Chakwera that construction of a four-storey M’mbelwa Office Complex worth K1.8 billion, which commenced in 2018, would be completed by end this year.

Speaking on Thursday when he briefed Chakwera during a tour of the project which is under construction, Lindeire said almost all construction works of the complex office have been completed.

“As you can see, the whole structural elements of this building are complete. What we are largely remaining with are finishing touches, such as plater which we are currently working on,” said Lindeire.

He added that upon completion, the office complex, which has 60 offices, will house all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) working under M’mbelwa District Council.

“The project was initially pegged at K1.8 billion but has been revised to K4.1 billion and we are awaiting approval from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) on this and once approval is granted, we expect to finish everything by the end of 2024,” he said.

Before touring the M’mbelwa District Council Office Complex, the President earlier toured 20,000 capacity M’mbelwa Stadium construction project.

Initial cost of the stadium construction was pegged at K2.5 billion and revised to K7 billion, which is also awaiting PPDA approval.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Monica Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Chilima and former Vice President Khumbo Kachali.

Government of Malawi is constructing the two projects through Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Reported by Joel Phiri