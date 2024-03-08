The First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera, has urged stakeholders and parents to take the responsibility of ensuring that students are supported in order to help reduce school dropout rates in the country.

Madame Chakwera made the remarks at Mzuzu Government Secondary School where the First Lady’s foundation -‘Shaping Our Future Foundation’ donated various items to the school.

The First Lady reiterated on the need for all Malawians to work together in ensuring that needy students are supported until they finish their education.

“I believe helping needy students paves the way to a bright future. Previously, Shaping Our Future Foundation was mainly focusing on needy girls but now we are supporting 60% girls and 40% boys so that we don’t leave anyone behind. I therefore appeal to Malawians who are in a position to support the students, to come through,” said Madame Chakwera.

She added that her foundation supported 50 needy students to sit for last year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education Examinations (MSCE) with a 94% pass rate.

In her remarks, Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko hailed the First Lady for supporting needy students and she asked the students to continue working hard in their education.

On the other hand, Mzuzu Government Secondary School’s Head Teacher, George Chunga called upon Malawians to emulate the good example the First Lady has shown by supporting needy students.

One of the beneficiaries under Shaping Our Future Foundation, Uchindami Nyirenda said the donation by the First Lady will ease the challenges the school has been facing.

Meanwhile, Madame Chakwera donated 20 computers, 50 bags of maize and 150 chairs among others.