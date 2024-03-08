Lingadzi Police Station says a guard for Radio Maria, Geoffrey Josaam, is the alleged mastermind of theft of radio equipment for the media house.

Sergeant Cassim Manda, Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, has said this today.

Radio Maria equipment, including transmitter and studio equipment, was stolen in February before being recovered by police.

Police also arrested a suspect identified as Chiipila Nsato.

In court, Nsato testified that Josaam staged the robbery and asked his accomplices to tie him up with a mosquito net.

On the day of the robbery, Police found Josaam lying on the ground at the crime scene with his legs, knees and hands bound.

On March 19, 2024, Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe is expected to sentence Nsato after he was found guilty while Josaam’s case will go for further hearing after taking plea of not guilty.

Meanwhile, Manda has strongly advised the public to exercise thorough vetting when recruiting private security guards.