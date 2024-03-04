The Officer-In-Charge (O/C) for Lingadzi Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Billy Chimbonga has rallied local communities to actively engage in addressing security issues plaguing society.

Chimbonga was speaking at an interface meeting organized by members of the Pastors Fraternal and other stakeholders, which was held at Chimbalame CCAP Church in Mtandile Township in Lilongwe.

During the meeting, Chimbonga emphasized that collaborative partnership with local communities is the best weapon to crackdown criminal activities.

“If you read Exodus 17 Verse 12 you will appreciate the need for collective effort in security.

“Moses prevailed in war against Amalek when Aaron and Hur helped him to stay his hands up. This is the collective effort we want,” said Chimbonga.

The O/C has since urged community leaders to remain vigilant in their localities and report any suspicious activities to the police.

Concurring with Mr. Chimbonga, Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City West Constituency Honourable George Zulu called on community members to respect rule of law citing attacks on the elderly is against the law.

On his part, Chairperson of the Pastors Fraternal Pastor Stainly Tsukani thanked the Lingadzi police chief and his team for the tireless efforts to combat crime in the area.