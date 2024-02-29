Lingadzi Police Station in Lilongwe has arrested three suspects for killing a man after accusing him of being a thief at Kauma on Wednesday.

The trio include Alex Moyo, 20, of Mayani village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Tambala in Dedza district, Innocent Mbewe, aged 19, of Kanjelenje village T/A Maganga in Salima, and 35-year-old Josephy Keleyamu, who hails from Jimu village in the area of T/A Khombedza in Salima district.

According to Sergeant Cassim Manda, Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, on the material day the suspects organized themselves and started hunting for a certain person whom they claimed had robbed a school learner a day before.

On their way, they came across the victim and cornered him.

Despite professing his innocence, the three continued assaulting the victim until Kauma community policing forum members rescued him.

Later, the suspects followed the community policing members at their office where they took the law into their own hands and killed the victim with bricks.

Area 12 Police Unit was alerted about the incident and the victim was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Right before his death, the victim told members of Kauma Community Policing Forum that he hailed from Chanza in Lilongwe and that on the fateful day he wanted to deliver a funeral message.

Meanwhile, Lingadzi Police Station is strongly warning the public against taking the law into their own hands and that anybody found doing so will face the long arm of the law.