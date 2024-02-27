The University of Malawi (UNIMA) has advised its students to stop paying fees through National Bank citing delays in reflection of fees in students’ portals.

In an email to students, Director of Students affairs at UNIMA Jonas Mwatseteza, the university has for several times received queries from students on reflection of fees in their respective portals when they pay fees via National Bank contrary to the expectation that the fees would take no longer than five days thus highlighting the Bank’s technical issue.

The University says it has notified the Bank officials on the matter on the delay of fees reflection in students’ accounts which also affects students looking to access exam results quickly.

“I write to advise that with immediate effect you should stop paying fees through National Bank until such a time the university advises otherwise,” Mwatseteza has advised.

The college has also advised students to use NBS bank at the teller or Mpamba platform using their own phone numbers.

Meanwhile, National Bank has told the university that it is working on the issue.University of Malawi UNIMA students opened their new semester school session on Monday and a number of students are yet to access their last semester exam results.