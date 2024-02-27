President Lazarus Chakwera has urged vendors to unite and work together for the progress of their businesses.

The president made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during an interface meeting with vendors from the city to talk about their concerns.

“I wish to see that all kinds of businesses are progressing as it is one of the things that drive our economy, but that is only possible if we work together as one,” he said.

During the meeting, Chakwera promised the vendors that their concerns have been heard and follow ups will be made with responsible authorities.

Chakwera has urged vendors to work together.

A representative of vendors, Hardwell Kachibekete, indicated that one of the challenges they are facing is the huge competition that is there between the local vendors and foreign business operators due to lack of capital.

“Our competitors have access to huge capital which we are failing to have access to and compete with them. That is why we are requesting access to loans that can help boost our small businesses, we should be able to order a whole truck and deliver goods to our fellow Malawians at fair prices,” said Kachibekete.

A representative from the car dealers association, Aubrey Teputepu, also bemoaned the increased Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) rates on imported goods which he said is posing challenges to their businesses by affecting the clearance of vehicles at the Songwe Border.

In his remarks, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda expressed happiness for the fact that the vendors were able to present their grievances to the president than resorting to demonstrations or writing letters.

He however urged the vendors to wait patiently for feedback from the president.

Chimwendo Banda, therefore, advised the vendors to be responsible and cooperative in their businesses and encouraged them to use designated market spaces for their businesses.