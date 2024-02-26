Following the firing of Grezelder Jeffrey from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the party has now appointed Alfred Gangata as its vice president for the central region.

This has been revealed today Monday, 26 February, 2024 as the party has written a letter signed by the party Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo in which the party is informing and congratulating Gangata on his appointment.

Alfred Gangata is now vice president for the central region.

According to the letter, Gangata’s appointment is with immediate effect and the party says this is in accordance with article 9 sub 5(a) of the DPP constitution.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Central Committee of the Democratic Progressive Party has appointed you as Vice President for Central Region with immediate effect in accordance with Article 9 Sub Section 5(a) of the DPP Constitution. I would therefore like to congratulate you for your appointment and wish you well for your endeavours.,” reads the appointment letter.

Last month, the party leadership expelled from the party several officials including Jeffrey on disciplinary ground.

This came few after Jeffrey was shifted to the position of vice president from the position of general secretary which she had held since 2018.