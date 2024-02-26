As stakeholders continue to condemn an attack on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters during their planned parade in Lilongwe last Saturday, People’s Transformation Party (PETRA) says it is expecting a condemnation from the executive arm of government and an impartial investigation from state security agencies.

Through a press statement which has been signed by its Director of Communications Demister Chimombo, PETRA says violence being political or otherwise, undermines the very fabric of our nation, instills fear in the population, disrupts the fundamental rights of citizens, erodes the democratic process and undermines the credibility of government and political institutions.

PETRA further says violence hampers economic growth and social development, affecting the well-being of the entire nation, as such peace-loving Malawians should always condemn such acts in strongest terms.

The party is also of the view that if the Executive arm of government does not condone such barbaric acts, it should as well come forth to condemn the violence and has also expressed optimism that the state security agencies will carry out an impartial investigation to bring to book all perpetrators.

“While PETRA appreciates the condemnation from Malawi Congress Party, we believe the matter is beyond party lines.

As such, the Executive arm of Government at the highest level is being strongly urged to quickly come out and openly condemn this violence. Anything short of this will be seen as condonation of such criminal behavior.

“Further, the Executive is under obligation to assure Malawian people and the international community that a serious investigation will be launched to bring the perpetrators to book. With all the terrible images circulating on social media, this should not be a difficult task for our national police and other state security agencies to undertake,” reads part of PETRA statement.

As political activities intensify on the road to the 2025 tripartite elections, PETRA has since appealed for calm tolerance among all political, tribal and religious groups and says peaceful co-existence is crucial for the stability and progress of the nation.

Additionally, the party has also called upon political, tribal, youth and religious leaders to play their role in promoting tolerance, understanding and peace, claiming it is their responsibility to unite people and uphold the values of a harmonious society.

PETRA also expressed sadness that this is happening when memories of Malawians are still fresh with earlier images of similar incidents at the Kamuzu Mausoleum near Parliament building in Lilongwe as well as in Zomba and in Mangochi where the rift was apparently between religious groups.