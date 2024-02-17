Construction of a K1.631 billion road network at Katoto 2, a place expected to be developed into a commercial area for Mzuzu City Council (MCC), will be completed by the end February 2024.

Speaking Friday when he visited the project site, Director of Estates Management and Valuation in the Ministry of Lands, Mickson Chiundira, said the ministry embarked on the project in 2021 to improve accessibility to the area before business operators commence construction of buildings.

“This 2.7 kilometre road network construction project was necessitated by the need for extra space for shops and offices among others and I am glad that construction works are at an advanced stage, as a greater part of it has been completed.

“Our ministry works on several infrastructure development project but mostly people relate it with plots’ allocation, which for us is an end product of several infrastructure components, such as street or road construction for improved access to yet to be developed land,” said Chiundira.

Commenting on the development, Civil Engineer for Pamodzi Consulting Limited, Jacob Waluza, said the road network comprises nine access streets of different lengths and the company paid utmost care and attention to all design details by following all the necessary standards to ensure quality work.

“We did this to ensure that we deliver quality and value for money road network, a road which will last long and utilize public taxes money as is required,” said Waluza.

According to Public Relations Officer for MCC, Mcdonald Gondwe, the project will improve the city’s scenery.

“This area is earmarked for new central business district for the city, hence the need for proper streets for easy connectivity,” said Gondwe.

Reported by George Bulombola