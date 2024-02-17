The Senior Resident Magistrate’s court in Nkhata Bay District has handed prison sentences to two people for assaulting a man at a bar at Chintheche Trading Centre in the district.

The duo, 21-year-old Thomas Nkhata, and Yonamu Mwenda age 29 both from Nsundu Village, T/A Malanda in Nkhata Bay District jointly committed the offence on February 2, 2024 at night.

According to state prosecutor Sergeant Martha Chingwalungwalu, the duo picked a quarrel with Vasco Mbewe while at the drinking joint.

The quarrel ended into exchanging blows until Mbewe was overpowered. The two suspects assaulted him seriously until a certain man intervened and rescued him.

The matter was reported to Chintheche Police Post where investigations were instituted leading to the arrest of the culprits who were charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm.

During their first appearance in court, on February 5, 2024, they both pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against them prompting the court to convict them.

In submission, during subsequent court proceedings on February 15, 2024, state prosecutor Chingwalungwalu prayed for deterrent punishment basing on the factors that such cases are rampant in the district and that they caused a prolonged trauma on the victim since he is losing memory and walking with difficulties.

In mitigation, the first convict said he is young and that his parents depend on him while the second convict said he is a breadwinner, hence both pleaded for leniency.

Passing sentences, Senior Resident Magistrate Mateo Chitha sentenced the first convict to 2 years IHL and the second one to 6 years IHL effective from the date they were arrested.