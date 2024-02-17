Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has paid tuition fees for seven students and has also awarded 13 top performing students at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

The board has provided K510,000 tuition fees and K150,000 book allowance for each of the seven needy students.

LWB has also awarded top performing students studying various programs at the university. The 13 best students from from LUANAR’s Engineering Department have been rewarded with K600,000 in tuition fees as well as K165,000 in book allowance each.

Speaking after presenting cheques to the students at LUANAR’s Bunda campus on Thursday, LWB board chairperson Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V said the board has a memorandum of understanding with LUANAR under which the university assists the board with solutions relating to the Lilongwe River catchment area.

“As a board, we want to encourage the students so that they should become researchers who will continue to find solutions for the board on various issues,” said M’mbelwa.

LUANAR Council chairperson Professor Zachary Kasomekera said the support from the water board is valuable because some of the needy students who are in fourth year would not have been able to graduate due to lack of tuition fees.

He added that the awards for the top performing students will motivate students to work hard in their studies.

“This is very valuable and we wish there would be more institutions coming forward to assists our students,” said Kasomekera.

He added that LUANAR will continue to use its expertise to provide solutions to various challenges faced by LWB.

One of the top performing students, Daphne Gondwe who is studying Agriculture Engineering said the award will encourage her to work extra harder in order to continue being one of the top students in her class.