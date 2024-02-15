In their continued efforts to improving private school’s welfare and their financial stamina, Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) says it is planning to launch the Mzuzu Chapter this year.

This is according to PRISAM President, Dr Ernest Kaonga who said after successfully launching the Blantyre and Lilongwe Chapters, the association thought it wise to invade the country’s northern region.

He said they are planning to launch the Mzuzu chapter in March this year and further indicated that this is because they have been encouraged with the number of members who are joining the association.

“We launched the Blantyre and Lilongwe chapters and we were left with Mzuzu which will be launching first week of March. I think this really defines how committed to complement government’s commitment improving education standard,” explained Kaonga.

Dr Kaonga also revealed that currently, they have registered 434 members country wide and he attributed the continued raise to the introduction of Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO).

Private Schools SACCO was launched a few weeks ago in Mponela, and according to Kaonga since its introduction, 321 members have been registered and currently, the SACCO membership has been opened to any other organizations whether public or private.