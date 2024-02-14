The United States Embassy has warned that clashes may take place today in Lilongwe near Parliament and Kamuzu Mausoleum.

According to an alert on the Embassy website, two separate rallies have been called for today in Lilongwe by separate political parties, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The MCP has called for a cleaning of the Kamuzu Mausoleum, encouraging supporters to bring hoes, machetes, and wheelbarrows to help clean the grounds.

Simultaneously, DPP has called for its supporters to conduct a “Blue Convoy” by parading through Lilongwe.

“The DPP-led convoy is to begin near Parliament, which is in close proximity to the Kamuzu Mausoleum. Although the demonstrations are intended to be peaceful, it is always possible for crowds to grow and turn violent without warning. Tear gas may be deployed to disperse large crowds,” says the embassy.

The embassy has since advised people to avoid the areas of the demonstrations and exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Meanwhile, MCP members have already arrived at the mausoleum where they are cleaning.

However, the DPP through Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale Victor Musowa has told the local media that the blue convoy aimed at encouraging people to register for national IDs will take place on Friday this week as the party has to first notify authorities.