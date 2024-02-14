UTM Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Luwerezi, Samuel “Chimukwevu” Chirwa on Tuesday donated one million kwacha to Mzimba Heritage Association (Mziha) for Ingoma traditional dance competition.

Mziha is expected to hold the Ingoma traditional dance competition that will be specifically for the youths in Mzimba district this year.

Speaking to this publication after the donation, Chirwa said traditional dances are crucial to any tribe as it is part of its identity as well as tourist attraction.

According to Chirwa, the current generation in Mzimba district does not know their traditional dances hence his decision to support Mzimba Heritage Association.

“I am a person who loves my tribe and its traditional dances. I was feeling bad to see such dances morale going down just because it looks useless to the current generation. I believe that the organized competition will motivate the youths to start participating,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa then promised to continue supporting such events until its intended purpose achieved.

In his remarks, Mziha secretary general, Kingsley Jere while commending the MP for the donation, appealed to other politicians to emulate what Chirwa has done.

Jere said his organization will announce the date of the competition soon.

Ingoma is one of the loved traditional dance in Mzimba district.