Lilongwe based giants Silver Strikers have made their third signing ahead of the 2024 season, roping in Dedza Dynamos forward Charles Chipala.

Chipala on 13th February completed his move to the Area 47 based team on a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract with Dedza Dynamos.

Charles Chipala’s call to the Reserve Bank sponsored side has come after relegated Blue Eagles’ MacDolnad Lameck and Christopher Gototo also joined the Central Bankers.

After being unveiled, Chipala said he was looking for a chance to join such a big team in the elite league and expressed his happiness in realizing his dream.

“Joining Silver Strikers is something what I have been looking forward to and dreaming for, and when the club officials approached me I was so excited and never thought twice but to accept to terms that were offered, I can not wait to join the rest of the guys in readiness to the new season” Chipala explained.

“This season will be a different season for Silver Strikers,” he added.

The newly appointed head coach Peter Mponda expressed satisfaction with the addition of Chipala to the club squad saying he will bring in competition thereby helping the team thrive.

Chipala played for Zomba United, Michiru Madrid And Mozambique ‘s club Costal Do Sol before joining Dedza Dynamos in 2019.