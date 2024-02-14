The First Grade Magistrate’s court sitting in Mzimba district on Monday sentenced a 48-year-old man, Sitimizi Banda, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 12-year-old girl at Embangweni in the district.

Presenting the facts in court, state prosecutor Sub Inspector John Mkandawire said Banda forced himself on the child as she was coming from a farm on January 1, 2024. He told the court that Banda took the child into a nearby bush and raped her.

Appearing before court, Banda pleaded guilty to the offence of rape. He asked the court for leniency stating that he is the breadwinner for his family and if convicted his family will suffer.

Mkandawire, however, asked for a stiff punishment bearing in mind that the convict was well aware of what he was doing. He further said the girl is young because at 12 she has suffered psychological trauma and she will not be able to patronise well with her friends in school being a standard five learner.

In passing the sentence, Magistrate Redson Gamaliel concurred with the state and slapped Banda with 14 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for having sexual intercourse with a child contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Banda hails from Mafanaizo Saka village, Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba district.