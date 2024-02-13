Police in Nkhata Bay on Monday nabbed 39-year-old Mary Banda for allegedly being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa.

Banda was arrested at the roadblock by Police Officers who were on night duty after they conducted thorough search in a minibus which was coming from Dwangwa going to Mzuzu.

The officers found three big travelling bags and three small ones all containing the illicit drugs, hence the arrest of the owner.

Banda is currently in police custody waiting for trial.

She hails from Kabuwa Village, Traditional Authority Kanyeda in Nkhotakota District.