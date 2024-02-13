24 Members of Parliament (MP) belonging to the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are absconding Parliament until they meet the Speaker and addressed on why police refused some of the MPs entry into the August house.

The MPs who are absconding the August house are those who were suspended from the house yesterday.

Speaking to the media, Spokesperson for the DPP, Shadric Namalomba, said they are going to sit outside parliament until the issue is addressed.

In her remarks, the newly appointed Leader of Opposition by the DPP, Mary Navitcha said as MPs they are concerned that they are currently unable to represent Malawians in the house.

Navitcha added that Kondwani Nankhumwa is no longer a member of the party as well the Leader of Opposition.

On the other hand, Mulanje Bale Member of Parliament, Victor Musowa, said the party is aware that some members of MCP are bringing confusing in the DPP, by corrupting some DPP members with money.

Meanwhile, Navitcha is at the moment responding to President Lazarus Chakwera’s SONA outside parliament.