Police at Chileka in Blantyre have confiscated 85 bags of Charcoal, impounded a lorry and arrested two people who are suspected to be the owners of the forestry products which had no licence.

According to Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo who is Chileka Police Public Relations Officer, the incident happened on the night of February 9, 2024 near Mtengo Umodzi Heath Centre along the Blantyre – Chileka M1 road.

Sergeant Phillipo said on the material day, police officers were on their normal night patrol duties and upon reaching Kameza roundabout near Mtengo Umodzi Health Centre, they intercepted a lorry registration number BL 1623, Nissan Diesel which was being driven by a man identified as Steva.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers discovered that the vehicle carried 85 bags of charcoal without permit and it was immediately impounded and two suspects who are suspected to be owners of the charcoal, were arrested immediately.

The two suspects have been identified as Mike Bwanali, aged 41, from Mchotseni village, in the area of Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza district and Roben Samuel aged 48, from village Chasese village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mulauli in Neno district.

However, the driver of the vehicle escaped leaving the vehicle at the scene and police say they have since launched investigations to trace and arrest the driver.

The suspects will appear before court after the completion of paperwork to answer the charge of being found in possession of forest produce without permit.