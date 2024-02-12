As one way of ensuring that women and girls are participating in development issues in the area of Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhata-Bay District, the Mankhambira Area Development Committee -ADC has selected a 26-year-old woman to lead the ADC.

For the first time, Mankhambira ADC has elected 26-year-old, Miss Duff Ngungwe, to the position of chairperson.

Speaking to Malawi24, Mgungwe, who has been elected as the Chair lady of the Mankhambira ADC, said she is committed to working with everyone starting from the ADC and VCD’s as far as issues of development are concerned.

“I would like to thank the people of this area for entrusting me that I can lead the ADC of Mankhambira. Not that I am wise than anyone else, but we will work together as a committee, and we will also ask for wisdom from our seniors who have been in this position before,” Mgungwe said.

On his part, TA Mankhambira expressed his happiness seeing young people, especially being given the opportunity to be in influential positions.

“I am happy that youth are given opportunities to hold big positions. I welcome the newly formed ADC committee led by Miss Duff Mgungwe. I wish them the best in discharging their duties. Let me request all my people to support the committee so that our area should be developed,” said at Mankhambira.

The chief has also encouraged women and girls in his area to be vibrant since they are leaders of today and not tomorrow.

Executive Director of Tiwovyane Organization in Nkhata-Bay Lywin Longwe has described the election of Duff to the position of Chairperson of the Mankhambira ADC as a good move, and in line with what their organization is advocating for youth and woman to be given positions.