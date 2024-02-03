The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has commissioned an emergency operation centre (EOC) in Chikwawa district, which will enhance disaster management and coordination in the district.

The commissioning of the EOC was presided over by DoDMA’s Director of Preparedness and Response, Rev. Moses Chimphepo, with Country Programme Officer for African Development Bank, Furaha Bishota, and District Commissioner Nardin Kamba representing the bank and Chikwawa, respectively.

According to DoDMA, the EOC has state of the art conference facilities and data processing equipment, which is a milestone in strengthening and enhancing disaster management and coordination in the lower Shire district.

Through PCIREP, which was designed to restore and improve livelihoods of about 870,000 people affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai, the bank has propelled the rehabilitation of damaged irrigation schemes, boreholes, roads and bridges; implementation of a goat pass-on programme, construction of safe havens and emergency operation centres (EOCs) among other interventions.

“We are grateful for the support and we look forward to continued concerted efforts and collaboration aimed at building the resilience of vulnerable communities,” says DoDMA.

Meanwhile, the construction was funded by the African Development Bank under the Post Cyclone Idai Emergency Recovery and Resilience Project (PCIREP).