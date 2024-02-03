Chikhuthe is a household name in Lilongwe. This is a popular shebeen located in the high density of Lilongwe ghettos where local brewed rum (Kachasu) is the main centre of attraction for imbibers. Other spirits with high alcohol content are also stocked here.

The jobless, especially the youth, congregate at Chikhuthe for their drink which they can afford proportionate to their pockets which are generally not deep enough to sustain their thirst at a standard bar where beer prices are beyond their wildest dreams.

“With only two thousand kwacha (K2000) I am able to get drunk and remain with a change”, says Jaston Mughogho, a regular Chikhuthe patron.

There are several other unlicensed drinking shebeens that are in the Chikhuthe category in Lilongwe. However, these drinking joints have been registering a number of deaths linked to alcohol abuse. These illegally operated drinking establishments are believed to harbour bandits who sneak out to terrorize innocent passersby.

The bad reputation the likes of Chikhuthe suffer does paint with the same brush everyone associated with these unkempt joints. But there are good people too who simply seek the shebeen shelter for their leisure.

High unemployment has condemned the youth to drinking hideouts where many have manifested signs of stress and hopelessness. It is in these illegally operated joints where the youth find solace, away from worries of unemployment and mental distress.

“I have been in this business for over 7 years, my familiy is living a better life because of the same business, as I am saying my son will be seating for MSCE exams next year” says Moses Makina Chikhuthe owner in Area 23.