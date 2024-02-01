Police at Jenda in Mzimba on Thursday January 31, 2024 arrested a businessman, Bleston Meya aged 27 for allegedly being found in possession of 72 bags weighing 50 kilograms of counterfeit NPK fertiliser at Jenda Trading Centre in the district.

Jenda police publicist Sub Inspector Macfarlen Mseteka, has told Malawi24 that the police acted on a tip-off that the businessman was in possession of fake NPK fertilizer around the Jenda trading Centre and was offering for sale the same fake products.

The police invaded his shop in the evening of January 31, 2024, and they found him possessing 72 bags weighing 50 kilograms of NPK fertilizer, suspected to be fake.

Preliminary investigations show that the fake fertilizer is a mixture of soil and a very small percentage of real fertilizer.

All 72 bags of suspected fake fertilizer have been seized. A sample has been sent to Lunyangwa Research Station for analysis.

The suspect has been charged with being found in possession of counterfeit products and offering for sale the same.

He will appear before court when all the paperwork is completed.

Jenda Police Station cautions farmers and members of the community in general to be observant when buying fertiliser from dealers to avoid being sold counterfeit products, and they should report anyone found doing such illegal business.

Meya comes from Kambiri Village in Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza District.