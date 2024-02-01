As the 2024 season is fast approaching, Dedza Dynamos have made changes to their technical panel, bringing in new faces to take charge of the team that struggled for points last season.

Dynamos, who parted ways with Gilbert Chirwa at the end of last season, have named Andrew Bunya as the new head coach. This was revealed through their official Facebook page on Thursday morning.

“Dedza Dynamos is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Bunya, as the team’s head coach effective immediately.

“Bunya’s appointment has been confirmed by Technical Director for the team Massa Kalamula on Thursday,” reads part of the statement.

On his part, the former Extreme FC coach said he was excited with the challenge ahead.

“Dedza Dynamos is a club with huge potential with fantastic people, and I am really excited about the plans, ambition, and possibilities at this club,” he told the club media.

In a similar development, Prichard Mwansa is back in Kaning’ina as the head coach after spending a year at Mafco FC.

This was also confirmed by Moyale Barracks through their official Facebook page.

Mwansa, who guided Mafco to two cup finals last season, will be assisted by Charles Kamanga and Victor Chingoka.

In another development, Oscar Kaunda was unveiled as a new Baka FC coach on Tuesday. The former Civil Service Club and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers coach signed a one-year deal with the newly promoted side.

At Civil, reports indicate that Abbas Makawa, who was appointed as the head coach on an interim basis, will be made a permanent coach by the Capital City side.

Makawa helped the team to survive relegation after he took over from Kaunda, who was demoted to the Reserve team following the team’s poor performance in the league.

Meanwhile, some Super League teams will regroup for the new season next week.