Malawi Police Service (MPS) has arrested a 35-year-old man, Identified as Rodgers Kadiso Banda for creating a fake Facebook account bearing the name of Anthony Kasunda the Presidential Press Secretary.

According to MPS Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya, the suspect was using the account to defraud people on the pretext that he would help them secure employment in Israel.

“MPS arrested Banda on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 through its Cyber Crime Unit after Kasunda lodged a complaint.

“It has come to light that Banda has been using the fake Facebook account in duping people in Mchinji and Dowa Districts,” said Kalaya.

He added that the victims of the scheme started calling Kasunda who quickly reported to MPS for action.

Currently, the service has confiscated some of the devices the suspect has been using and he will appear before court soon to answer charges of obtaining money by false pretense and personating a public officer.

MPS has, however, called upon individuals who have fallen prey to the suspect to quickly report to their nearest police station.

“We urge the public to desist from dealing with people they do not properly know on social media,” he added.

Meanwhile, Banda hails from Chawala Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkanda in Mchinji district.