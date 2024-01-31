President Lazarus Chakwera has commended the Government of Japan for supporting Malawi’s development without manipulative conditions.

Chakwera said this when he presided over the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Lilongwe Bridge.

“I would like to appreciate the Japanese government for its partnership in the development of the country, we thank the Japanese government for the grants it supports Malawi without conditions that manipulates the country,” said Chakwera.

He added that the development project will transform the face of Lilongwe City, giving it a more modern appearance due to its structure.

He also warned contractors against delays in completing development projects.

Meanwhile, the government of Malawi signed a grant agreement for the improvement of Main Roads in Lilongwe City, including a 78m long dual carriageway Bridge and a 743m long road pursuant to the MW2063.

Development Blueprint, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS III), 2018, and the Transport Master Plan, 2018 which are recent policy documents addressing economic growth and development in the Transport Sector.

The construction of Lilongwe Bridge is part of the project for the improvement of the main roads in Lilongwe city to help ease transportation of goods and services as well as reduce traffic congestion in the city and the project is expected to be completed in November, 2025.