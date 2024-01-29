The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that the 2024 football calendar will commence on 6th April, a week after the NBS Charity Shield match to officially mark the beginning of the new season.

This has been revealed through a statement released by the country’s soccer governing body following the Executive Committee meeting in Mangochi on Saturday, where some resolutions and approvals were made.

“Subject to further engagements with key football stakeholders, that the 2024 Football season commence on 6 April 2024 and be preceded by the NBS Charity Shield on 30 March 2024,” reads part of the statement.

This was the first executive meeting for the newly elected committee under Fleetwood Haiya who ousted during the elective general assembly in December last year.

Among others, FAM also approved training for various key stakeholders, including the media, coaches, and stewards.

“That FAM should organize trainings/refresher courses or workshops before commencement of the 2024 Football season to all Super League Team Coaches. The focus area is on performance analysis and the use of modern technologies, media and match officials, Stewards’ trainers of trainers, joint supporters meeting, member associations, and District Committees Football Administration,” says the statement.

During the meeting, the committee also agreed to roll e-ticketing in the upcoming season to minimise gate fraud at all football venues.

“We will digitize gate revenue management and champion E-ticketing within the 2024 Football Season,” continues the presser.

On Mpira TV deal, the body resolved to review and restructure the deal, which will see all Super League teams receiving money before the commencement of the new season.

“We will review and restructure Mpira TV and disburse Mpira TV revenue to Super League Clubs before 2024 season commencement,” reads the letter.