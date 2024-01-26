The High Court in Zomba has sentenced a 23-year-old traditional doctor Malizani Chibingu Paoneka to 21 years for sexually abusing two children.

The case was presided over by Principal Resident Magistrate, Martin Chipofya but later the case was referred to the High Court for a befitting sentence due to gravity of the case.

Paoneka committed the crime at Khonjeni Trading Center at Sub Traditional Authority Ntholowa in Zomba between March to December 2022.

The traditional doctor was accused of having raping two girls under 18 and under 15 respectively.

Passing judgement, High Court Judge, Justice Dick Sankhulani condemned Paoneka’s conduct saying this was contrary to Section 138 of the penal code.

He said the offence that Paoneka committed deserves stiff penalty

He therefore sentenced Paoneka to 21 years for having sexual intercourse with under 18 years old girl and also sentenced him to another 21 years for having sexual intercourse with a minor under 15 years.

Justice Sankhulani said the two sentences should run concurrently making him to serve 21 years lHL.

Paoneka is aged 23 and come from Daimoni Village, Sub Chief Ntholowa in Zomba.

Development Communication Trust (DCT) and Action Hope expressed have since satisfaction over the sentence saying this will deter would be offenders.

Action Hope Executive Director, Sammy Aaron said what Paoneka did was barbaric as this has a psychologic effects on the two girls.