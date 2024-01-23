Police at Lingadzi have arrested a 32-year-old Malizani Dzimbiri for allegedly stabbing to death 30-year-old Foster William at Mtandire in Lilongwe.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Glory Kondowe Ngwira has confirmed the arrest of Dzimbiri.

Constable Kondowe Ngwira has told Malawi24 that on the midnight of January 11, 2024 at a place called Paris, in Mtandire location, William was attacked and stabbed using a sharp knife on his left side of his chest by the suspect.

She said that the suspect managed to rob William of a Samsung cellphone and money amounting to K60,000.00 cash, before killing him. The body of William was taken to Kamuzu central hospital mortuary.

Through Investigation, Lingadzi Police CID team managed to arrest the suspect within Lilongwe. He was taken to the scene of crime where he demonstrated how he committed the crime, displaying the knife which was used at the material time.

The knife has since been recovered in order to be tendered as exhibit when the case commences in Court.

Malizani Dzimbiri hails from Kapandasiso village in the area of Traditional Authority Msamala, in Balaka district.

Meanwhile, he is currently under Police custody waiting to answer murder charge in court soon.