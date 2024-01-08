Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has fired 13 employees for participating in a strike to demand salary increase.

The electricity company faulted the employees for using company property such as vehicles without authorisation during the strike

Escom also accuses the employees of flouting company policies and disciplinary code.

Secretary General of Escom staff union William Manyamura has told the local media that the fired workers include president of the union Charity Harawa.

On 7 December, workers of the electricity supplier stormed the company’s offices in Blantyre and Lilongwe, disrupting businesses on the streets and in the Escom offices.

They were demanding a 44 percent pay increase, saying the 10 percent salary hike the company had implemented was unrealistic following the 44 percent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha.