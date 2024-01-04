One of Tonse Alliance partners, Alliance for Democracy (Aford), says it will go alone in next year’s elections with its current leader Enoch Chihana trashing Agricultural Input Programme (AIP) as ‘bad and must be aborted’.

Chihana is currently conducting whistle-stop tours in the northern region and today he is moving in different parts of Karonga—a move analysts says has been prompted with the news of the formation of Frank Mwenifumbo’s National Development Party (NDP).

“We are not partnering with any political party. We are going solo. We are ready to govern and we are the only party with the right solutions to the country’s economic challenges,” he said.

Chihana, while addressing the people in Rumphi, took a swipe at Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) saying it’s a bad policy.

“Fertiliser subsidy is a bad policy and it must be aborted. It’s only in Malawi where government gives its people free fertilizer and then comes back to give the same people free maize. What is that?” he wondered.

The Aford leader, who is pushing for Malawi to adopt a federal system of government, added that the only option to AIP is to put farmers in clubs and then provide them with soft loans which they can use to buy fertiliser and other inputs.

On federalism, Chihana said for development to reach all corners of the country, there is need for adoption of the system.

He said among others, the system will ensure district councils have full control of resources, unlike the current situation where all resources are controlled by the central government.