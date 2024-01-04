Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and two other Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials have appeared before a DPP disciplinary committee over their role in holding a DPP National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in Lilongwe.

Apart from Nankhumwa, other officials who have appeared before the committee today include former national director of women Cecilia Chazama and NGC member Mark Botomani. Each of the three spent over an hour meeting the disciplinary committee. Former secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey was also expected appear before the committee but failed to do so.

Speaking after appearing before the committee, Chazama and Botomani refused to comment on what had transpired saying the party would speak on the proceedings.

“You are going to hear from the party,” said Chazama adding that she is ready to accept the outcome of the hearing.

Nankhumwa also told the media that the DPP will tell Malawians what transpired during the hearing as well as the outcome.

DPP disciplinary committee members at the hearing included Jean Kalilani, Apostle Timothy Khoviwa, Francis Mphepo, Paul Gadama and Lonnie Chijere.

The hearing comes weeks after Nankhumwa, Botomani, Jeffrey and Chazama led other DPP members in holding an NGC meeting at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe. At that meeting, it was agreed that the party would hold a national convention on December 5 and 6. The DPP described the meeting as illegal.

Days after that meeting, DPP president Peter Mutharika removed Nankhumwa from the position of party vice president for the south and appointed him as presidential advisor role. Mutharika also removed Jeffery from the position of secretary general to Central Region Vice President while Chazama was removed from the director of women role to the presidential advisor role.

Nankhumwa has been replaced by George Chaponda while Jeffrey has been replaced by Clement Mwale and Chazama was replaced by Mary Thomas Navicha.

The three took the matter to the High Court but the court said the DPP constitution was not flouted and the political rights of the three were not violated. Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Appeal agreed with the lower court.

