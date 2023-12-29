The Catholic Diocese of Zomba through Bishop Rt. Rev. Alfred Mateyu Chaima has donated items to survivors of cyclone Freddy at Pirimiti Parish.

The aid has come with help from Missio Austria through Diocesan Pontifical Mission Societies(PMS) Office. The items include maize flour and maize seed.

In his remarks, His Lordship Bishop Chaima thanked the donors and encouraged the Christians to continue praying for those who help them in different ways and not forgetting to pray for themselves.

He also urged them to use responsibly what they received from the well-wishers. He then instructed the beneficiaries to continue working hard in their fields and that they should take care of their environment by planting more trees because the problems that people are facing now are due cutting down trees carelessly.

Both the Parish Priest Fr. Andrew Chikapa and Fr. Henry Chiwaya the PMS Director were grateful and thanked Missio Austria for their love and support.

They also advised the people to love one another and be prudent in their use of the items received.

One of the beneficiaries, Flora Potani from Nimisonga Out-Church thanked God first and wished the benefactors to be blessed for their support and requested that they should do the same to other people in need like them.