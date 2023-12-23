Jenda Police have arrested a 26-year-old prophet, Rodgers Mkandawire of God Will Provide Ministry, on suspicion that he raped a woman who went to seek child blessings from him on December 20, 2023 at Jenda in Mzimba.

Jenda police spokesperson Macfaren Mseteka said the prophet allegedly raped the woman on December 20, 2023 at around 12 hours when he went to meet the suspect

The woman got married three months ago and was not conceiving. This prompted her to seek God’s intervention thinking she had a problem. She went to meet the suspect who upon arrival allegedly prophesied that the woman had been bewitched and needed cleansing in order for her to conceive.

“The prophet took ashes and placed them on her private parts and later he had sexual intercourse with the woman as part of cleansing. The prophet told the woman not to reveal the ordeal to anyone,” said Mseteka.

The woman though in fear of what had happened reported the matter to the husband who took her back to the prophet for enquiries but the prophet had escaped. They later reported the matter to Jenda police whom upon searching arrested the suspect.

Mkandawire has been charged with rape which is contrary to section 132 of the penal code and will appear before court in due course.

Mkandawire hails from Chabwachabwa village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district.