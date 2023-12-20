Over 190 youths from Traditional Authority (T/A) Kuntaja and Chigaru in Blantyre have undergone training in afforestation and waste management in the district as part of efforts to deal with environmental degradation.

The training which was conducted by Catholic Relief Services (SRS) through the Malawi Green Corps (NGC) project, an ongoing two-year project that seeks to address land degradation and youth unemployment in the district.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chigaru MGC Programme Manager, Braxton Chirombo said that the training will address the environmental challenges the country is facing.

“Environmentally, there are a lot of challenges that we are facing as a country so this project is bringing the gap between employing the youths as well as restoring deforested areas and today marks the end of our environmental restoration in Blantyre.

“The youths have been trained in beekeeping, livestock production and other income- generating activities to improve their livelihood,” said Chirombo.

He added that 514 hectares of land have been placed under restoration through the two TAs where young people were involved in constructing three nurseries with various indigenous trees.

On his part, Blantyre District Director of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources, Edward Katunga, indicated the need to extend the programme to other TAs as currently only two TAs have benefited.

On the other hand, TA Chigaru of Blantyre, urged all stakeholders involved in conserving the environment to work together for the sustainability of the project.

The project is being funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and it is being implemented in 10 districts to conserve the environment as well as empowering young people in the country.