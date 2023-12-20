Blantyre District Commissioner, Alex Mdooko, says 34,000 households in eight Traditional Authorities (TAs) will benefit from relief maize through Lean Season Response Programme which seeks to deal with food insecurity in the district.

Mdooko said this during the monitoring tour of relief maize distribution at Chipande where people gathered to receive maize.

“Government will continue distributing relief maize as some households under the SCTP (social cash transfer programme) will continue to receive cash as it has been the case,” said Mdooko.

In his remarks, Area Civil Protection Committee (ACPC), Chairperson under Traditional Authority (T/A) Machinjiri, Parson Nkhoma asked the district council to continue with the programme as most households in the district are food insecure.

One of the beneficiaries, Edina Harrison from Madziabango hailed government for the gesture saying it has come at the right time when most households are struggling.

Meanwhile, Blantyre District Council says 6,284 households from T/A Machinjiri and other areas where Cyclone induced rains destroyed property have been added as beneficiaries of Tropical Cyclone Freddy Response Programme.

The Programme is being implemented under the Social Cash Transfer Programme (SCTP), and Climate Smart Public Works Programme (CSPWP) and Joint Emergency Food Assistance Programme (JEFAP) in the district to poor households.