Amid reports of severe chronic food insecurity in most parts of the country, several Malawians have embarked on a Christmas initiative called ‘Share The Love’ which seeks to encourage people to share a meal with or support the underprivileged this festive season.

Among others, the group comprises of musicians including; Kell Kay, Lulu, Wendy Harawa, Tuno, Beanca, Temwa, Debbie Ntopa, media personality Super DT, social media influencer Gerald Kampanikiza, Thandie Wandale who is Miss Tourism Africa Malawi, Robertah Kanjelo who is second Princess of Miss Malawi and Felistus Nya-uyu Ngwira.

According to Getrude Chirambo who is the ambassador of the grouping, the Christmas initiative, ‘Share The Love’ has been driven by a shared goal of aiding families in Malawi facing food shortages, especially during this year’s festive season.

Chirambo said the core vision of ‘Share The Love’ centers on inspiring people in the country to support the underprivileged households, especially during the upcoming festive seasons and beyond so that no person should suffer while others have something which they can share.

While encouraging Malawians to join hands and share the abundance of food during the festive season and at all times, Chirambo also extended the call to Malawians in Diaspora, claiming it is every person’s responsibility to help less fortunate people and the goal is to see no one going to bed on empty stomach this festive season.

“Share The Love’ initiative is all about reaching out to those people and families which are on the verge of being stricken by hunger this festive season and beyond. So, our aim is just to influence others to reach out to the less privileged this Christmas. Everyone can join this initiative by sharing something with the less privileged people in their communities or elsewhere.

“It is my responsibility, it is your responsibility and it is our responsibility to take care of people who are suffering and we believe that if we join hands, no one will sleep hungry this festive season. Let’s come together and make this a reality,” said Chirambo.

Chirambo further said as organizers, they believe that by fostering unity and sharing food, they can bring joy and comfort to those most in need, embodying the true spirit of Christmas and she added that they have since partnered with Zodiak Broadcast Station to enhance their efforts and further contributions to the cause.

The project which is a brainchild of people in Leicester United Kingdom under the leadership of Martin Guga and Stepson Mbewe, will see members of the grouping approaching local and international individuals and organizations to support Malawians facing food shortage.