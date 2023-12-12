Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court has granted the state’s request for the hearing of the Shepherd and Mary Bushiri extradition case to be adjourned to March next year.

Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza has adjourned the case to March 11, 2024.

Yesterday, a South African witness, Sibongire Mzinyathi who is Director of Public Prosecution for Gauteng Province, was expected to answer questions in court but he arrived in Malawi late due to flight complications.

The state, which is representing the South African Government, applied for adjournment of the case to March saying they needed to prepare for the case.

Following the ruling today, Chief State Advocate Dzikondianthu Malunda said the state will engage the South African government to avoid further delays.

Wapona Kita, lawyer for the Bushiris, said they have no problem with the ruling. Yesterday, Kita had objected to the adjournment saying they wanted the case to be concluded.

Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary are accused of fraud and money laundering in South Africa where they were leading the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church. The two fled South Africa in November, 2020 after being granted bail. South Africa wants them back to answer their charges.