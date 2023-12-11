The state has asked the Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe to adjourn Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Mary Bushiri’s extradition case to March next year.

State advocate Dzikondianthu Malunda proposed in court today that the case should be moved to either the last week of February or the first week of March next year to allow the state to prepare.

The application followed delay by a South African witness representing the state to show up in court.

Sibongire Mzinyathi, who is Gauteng Province Director of Public Prosecutions, was expected to be cross-examined this morning but he only arrived in Malawi in the afternoon, citing logistical challenges that marred his travel from South Africa to Malawi.

The delays saw Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza adjourning proceedings several times today to allow Mzinyathi to arrive at the court.

Wapona Kita, one of the lawyer for the Bushiris, said Mzinyathi could have arrived in good time for the case if he had used a direct flight to Malawi.

He also argued that Mzinyathi was in Malawi last week and met the country’s Director of Public Prosecutions and the defence believes that the meeting discussed the case.

“We believe that they have reasons why they want the case to be delayed but we would have loved for this case to be concluded,” said Kita.

Meanwhile, the court is expected to make a ruling on the state’s application tomorrow.

The Government of South Africa wants Mary and Shepherd Bushiri to be extradited to the rainbow nation to answer criminals charges related to fraud and money laundering. The two fled South Africa in November 2020 after being granted bail.