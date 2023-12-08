As Government is disbursing money to households which were affected by Cyclone Freddy, 35,000 households in Chikwawa district are expected to benefit from the Social Cash Transfer Programme.

Speaking during a monitoring visit of the Cyclone Freddy response disbursement in Chikwawa district, Director of Poverty reduction and Social Protection in the Ministry of Finance, Kate Langwe, reiterated on the need for the beneficiaries to use the money wisely.

“This money has come at a time when most households are experiencing hunger. Make sure that you buy enough food to take you through the lean season,” said Langwe.

The initiative is being funded by World Bank with money amounting to K78 billion which will be disbursed to 185,886 households in 11 councils of Balaka, Chiradzulu, Zomba city, Zomba district, Nsanje,Thyolo, Mulanje, Blantyre city, Blantyre district, Chikwawa and Phalombe district councils.

The initiative is targeting Cyclone Freddy survivors, Social Cash Transfer Programme beneficiaries and participants of the Climate Smart Public Works Programme and it being done in conjunction with the ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) with technical support from UNICEF.