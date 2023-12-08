Police in Chikwawa have taken into custody two men identified as Steven Chisekere, 23, and Isaac Chiyembekezo aged 19 on suspicion of assaulting a man to death after accusing him of stealing maize.

The duo hails from Mediramu Village Traditional Authority Mulilima in Chikwawa District.

It is on record that on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 the two suspects met Patrick Bonjesi now deceased in a maize field.

They accused Bonjesio of stealing their maize and told him to go with them to Village headman’s house.

Bonjesi denied and the two started to assault him, hacking him with a sharp object in the head and other body parts.

A report was received at Chikwawa Police Station whereby officers from Criminal Investigations Department rushed to the scene accompanied by a medical practitioner from Chikwawa District Hospital who conducted postmortem and revealed that death was caused due to loss of blood secondary to multiple wounds.

The two will be taken to court to answer murder charge after paper work.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have condemned the behavior of taking laws into own hands and further warned people that the law will not spare anybody who is in conflict with it.

Patrick Bonjesi 40, hailed from Mediramu Village Traditional Authority Mulilima in Chikwawa District.

By Joseph Nota