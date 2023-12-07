Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD) has cancelled its plan to hold peaceful solidarity march for the people of Palestine in Lilongwe due to fears of violence during the march.

The solidarity march was supposed to take place today 7th December, 2023 in Lilongwe and was already given a go-ahead by Lilongwe District Council.

In a letter dated 4th December, 2023 signed by Shaibu Ajassie and addressed to the District Commissioner for Lilongwe district council which Malawi24 is in possession, it is indicated that the cancellation came after FDRD was tipped by well-wishers that there are some individuals planning to disrupt the march.

“Having been tipped by well-wishers that there are some individuals who have prepared to join us and create havoc, we have decided to cancel the Lilongwe.

“FDRD conducted a peaceful march in Blantyre hence it does not want to be associated with any violent action since it believes in peace”, says another part of the letter.

Also speaking in an interview, Ajassie said some individuals wanted to take advantage of the peaceful solidarity march to express their anger over economic challenges they are facing.

“We believe in peace, and contact and dialogue in matters of national interests and that’s why we decided to cancel the march after being tipped of such violent individuals,” said Ajassie.

The cancellation of the solidarity march has also come after demonstrations recently conducted in Zomba and Mangochi by Malawi First which were associated by violence and looting.